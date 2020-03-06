The median apartment rent in Arlington has grown at more than twice the national total in the past year, although the five-year trend has seen the county lagging the national rate of growth.
The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,840 and for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,130 in Arlington, based on the latest data from Apartment List. The growth rate of 3.7 percent from 12 months before compares to a national increase of 1.7 percent during the same period.
(Since 2014, however, Arlington rents have trailed the national rate of growth – increasing by 9.2 percent compared to 11.1 percent.)
Nationally, the highest rate of growth among mid-sized and larger communities was 1.7 percent for the year ending in February. Mesa, Ariz., led the pack with a growth rate of more than 5 percent. Henderson, Nev. (adjacent to Las Vegas), Nashville, Phoenix and Austin rounded out the top five highest growth rates.
Among jurisdictions in the Washington metropolitan area:
• The median rent in Bethesda (one-bedroom and two-bedroom units) was $2,090 and $2,410, down 1.1 percent year-over-year.
• The median rent in Rockville was $1,750/$2,030, down 0.8 percent.
• The median rent in Germantown was $1,740/$2,010, up 2.8 percent.
• The median rent in Centreville was $1,690/$1,940, up 2.6 percent.
• The median rent in Alexandria was $1,630/$1,880, up 2.5 percent.
• The median rent in Silver Spring was $1,530/$1,770, down 0.3 percent.
• The median rent in the District of Columbia was $1,360/$1,580, up 2.1 percent.
Looking for something cheaper? Norfolk reports a median two-bedroom rent of $959, less half that of Arlington’s rate.
For more data, see the Website at www.apartmentlist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.