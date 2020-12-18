With one exception, median sales prices for the first 11 months of the year were higher in major Washington-region jurisdictions than they had stood at the same point in 2019, according to new data.
But that lone locality to see a downturn – the city of Falls Church – still managed to lead the pack.
The median sales price of $790,000 reported for (single-family-home heavy) Falls Church was down 2.4 percent from the first 11 months in 2019, according to new data reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Everywhere else, however, median sales prices for the year-to-date period were higher:
• Arlington’s median sales price of $666,000 was up 9.8 percent.
• The District of Columbia’s median of $630,000 was up 8.6 percent.
• Alexandria’s median of $600,000 was up 13.2 percent.
• Fairfax County’s median of $580,000 was up 8.9 percent.
• Loudoun County’s median of $542,900 was up 8.6 percent.
• Montgomery County’s median of $482,500 was up 6.8 percent.
• Prince William County’s median of $415,000 was up 9.2 percent.
• Prince George’s County’s median of $345,000 was up 11.3 percent.
(The median is the point where half of properties sell for more, half for less. These figures include all types of residential housing: single-family homes; attached properties such as townhouses and rowhouses; and condominiums/co-operative apartments.)
Final results for 2020 will be available in mid-January.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
