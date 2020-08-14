Median Sales Price Rises in Region, But Not as Much as Nationally: The median sales price for single-family homes in the Washington metropolitan area rose on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter, according to new data, but the growth rate was somewhat lower than nationally.
Single-family properties in the Washington metro area went to closing at a median price of $472,000 in the April-to-June period, up 3.4 percent from a year before, according to figures reported by the National Association of Realtors.
That’s lower than the national rate of growth; the median national sales price of $291,300 for single-family properties was up 4.2 percent, a rate of growth slower than in the pre-COVID environment but one more sustainable over the long term.
Of the 181 metro areas included in the quarterly survey, 174 saw year-over-year price gains, the same as in the first-quarter report.
Among data from the report:
• Median sales prices were up in all four geographic regions of the country, rising 7.3 percent to $326,700 in the Northeast, 5 percent to $223,800 in the Midwest, 3.4 percent to $256,000 in the South and 3.7 percent to $424,500 in the West.
• Fifteen metro areas had double-digit growth rates, including Boise, Huntsville (Ala.), Indianapolis, Memphis and Phoenix.
• San Jose (Calif.) had the highest median sales price at $1.38 million, up 3.8 percent from a year before. San Francisco, the only other locale in the seven-figure club, was unchanged at $1.05 million.
• About one-third of all metros had median sales prices below $200,000. The least expensive areas were Decatur (Ill.) at $105,500, up 8.2 percent from a year before, and Youngstown (Ohio) at $111,600, up 3.9 percent.
• Declining interest rates for home mortgages helped to improve housing affordability in most areas of the country.
Third-quarter figures are slated to be released in mid-November.
