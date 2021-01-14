[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With its prime location and heavy concentration of single-family homes, the city of Falls Church finished 2020 with the highest median sales price of any jurisdiction in the metropolitan area.
The 180-ish homes that went to closing in the year gone by garnered a median $766,000, a figure down 5.7 percent from 2019’s $812,000 but still well ahead of second-place Arlington, whose median sales price of $661,500 for 2020 was up 8.4 percent from $610,000 in 2019.
(Falls Church may have been home to the priciest real estate in the region, but that seems to be a factor of the dominance of single-family homes in the city. On a per-square-foot basis, Falls Church ranked only fourth highest in the region, behind the District of Columbia, Arlington and Alexandria.)
Figures were compiled by the Sun Gazette from data reported Jan. 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
With the exception of Falls Church, the median sales price – representing the point at which half of homes sell for more, half for less – rose throughout the region in 2020.
The best of the rest:
• The median sales price of homes sold in the District of Columbia stood at $631,000, up 7.9 percent from $585,000.
• The median sales price in Alexandria was an even $600,000, up 12.6 percent from $532,750.
• The median sales price in Fairfax County stood at $580,000, up 8.4 percent from $535,500.
• The median sales price in Loudoun County of $545,000 was up 9 percent from $500,000.
• The median sales price of $482,040 in Montgomery County was up 7.1 percent from $450,016.
• The median sales price of $415,000 in Prince William County was up 9.2 percent from $380,000.
• The median sales price of $345,000 in Prince George’s County was up 11.3 percent from $310,000.
