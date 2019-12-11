The majority of single-family and multi-family housing production in the nation is occurring in counties with the greatest concentration of Millennials. However, in a warning sign that the housing-affordability crisis persists and more construction is needed, the pace of housing production in areas with the greatest concentration of Millennials lags the rest of the nation, according to the latest National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Home Building Geography Index (HBGI).
“Millennial counties” are defined as geographic areas where at least 26 percent of the population consists of this growing demographic group. They are diverse, representing major metro areas including several California markets, Seattle, Portland, Boston and Washington, D.C., as well as more rural counties in places such as Ohio, Kansas and Missouri.
The HBGI found that those counties with elevated Millennial shares account for 62 percent of the entire U.S. population. These counties also account for 59 percent of single-family-home building nationwide.
“On the surface, these numbers look similar, but you would expect the single-family construction share to be higher in millennial intensive areas, which tend to feature greater amounts of household formation and population growth that require additional housing,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz.
The latest HBGI “highlights the ongoing challenge of housing supply, particularly for younger households seeking affordable rental housing or attempting to gain a toehold on the home-ownership ladder,” said NAHB chairman Greg Ugalde, a home builder and developer from Torrington, Conn. “While counties that have greater concentrations of Millennials are where most of the single-family and multifamily construction in the U.S. is occurring, those same areas have recently seen relatively weaker growth rates for home construction.”
Meanwhile, multi-family construction in Millennial counties – which accounts for 80 percent of all apartment activity nationwide – picked up in the third quarter, though the improved growth rate was slower than the nationwide pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.