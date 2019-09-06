A variety of properties across the region will be showcased in the third annual D.C. Metro Modern Home Tour, to be held on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Hosted by the Modern Architecture + Design Society, the event will feature properties in Arlington, Great Falls, Fairfax, Takoma Park, Garrett Park, Tenleytown and North Kensington.
For information, see the Website at www.dcmetromodernhometour.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.