Bucking a national trend headed in the other direction, more homes that sold in the Washington area in 2019 garnered more than original listing price compared to a year before.
A total of 28.5 percent of properties went to closing at a price higher than originally sought by local sellers, according to new figures from Zillow.
That’s up from 25.8 percent in 2018, according to the data, while the median amount above list price in 2019 ($7,000) was higher than a year before ($6,100).
But at the national level, as the housing market returned to normal after a frenzied couple of years marked by intense bidding wars in many markets, 2019 marked the smallest share of homes sold for above their list price than in any year since 2016.
About a fifth (19.9 percent) of U.S. homes sold for more than their asking price in 2019, according the analysis, down from 21.5 percent the previous year. The drop breaks a streak of four consecutive years in which a greater share of homes sold above list price as the market picked up steam.
But inventory currently is incredibly tight, and this scarcity is a main driver of bidding wars that drive up sale prices, so “we could be headed for a reversal in 2020,” Zillow said.
“That’s good news for prospective sellers, but means buyers will need to be on the ball this shopping season. Monthly trends in 2019 show that the share of homes sold above list was greatest in the fall months – right as inventory was approaching its low point – which is typically a slower time of year for the housing market after home-shopping season wraps up,” analysts noted.
“The housing market took a breather in 2019, after years of red-hot sellers’ markets,” said Zillow economist Jeff Tucker. “Many sellers were caught off-guard by the changing conditions, and ended up accepting offers at or below list prices that were dreamed up during the height of the frenzy. But the cloudy outlook for sellers began to clear late in the year, after inventory buildups in several cities were whittled back down to record lows, suggesting a hot spring sellers’ market is around the corner.”
“Sellers hoping to cash in and upgrade should proceed with care, however, as the same tight conditions that may drive up their sale price will be facing them on the other side, when they look to buy their next home,” Tucker said.
Despite seeing recent year-over-year drops in home value, San Francisco (48.6 percent) and San Jose (38.8 percent) top the list of metros with the greatest share of homes sold above list price among the largest 35 – a sign of just how competitive the Bay Area remains even after cooling significantly in 2019.
Boston (34.7 percent), Minneapolis-St. Paul (34.3 percent) and Seattle (31.2 percent) have the next-highest shares.
The coolest top-35 markets were Miami (8.9 percent of homes sold above asking), Las Vegas (12.6 percent) and Tampa (13.3 percent). Las Vegas fell from 26.8 percent a year ago, which was the 12th-highest share in the country. Only San Jose’s share decreased by more, from 63.6 percent to 38.8 percent.
The median amount above asking that sellers realized was $5,100, down from $5,500 in 2018 and the lowest since at least 2011.
San Jose ($41,000 above asking) and San Francisco ($37,500) led the country in this measure as well, a product of both intense competition among buyers and the high prices of real estate there. Still, these figures are much lower than a year ago, when San Jose homes typically sold for $101,000 above asking and those in San Francisco sold for $50,000 above.
