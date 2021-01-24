[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Although the typical value of a home in the United States is about $263,000, the number of “million-dollar cities” spiked sharply last year, according to a new Zillow analysis.
There are 45 more U.S. communities with a typical home value of at least $1 million than there were a year before – the largest increase in at least a decade.
With those new arrivals, there are now 312 million-dollar locales– including eight in the Washington region – a figure that is up 104 communities from just five years ago.
The increase stands in contrast to 2019, when home prices nationally appreciated at the lowest rate since 2013 and the number of million-dollar locales actually declined slightly from the preceding year.
(Zillow uses its own formula to determine which communities make the list.)
Million-dollar communities are fairly congregated geographically, with 70 percent concentrated within nine coastal metro areas. Among those, a whopping 61 are in the San Francisco Bay area, 51 are clustered around New York City and 39 are in the Los Angeles area. The metro areas of San Jose (20), Boston (11), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (11) and Seattle (9) also have multiple communities where the typical home price exceeds $1 million.
In the Washington area, the communities that made the Zillow ranking (with typical home value and year-over-year growth in 2020 shown) included:
• Chevy Chase, $1,303,652, +7.2 percent.
• Great Falls, $1,186,820, + 6.7 percent.
• Chevy Chase View, $1,139,043, +7.1 percent.
• McLean, $1,093,789, +5.3 percent.
• Cabin John, $1,039,003, +6.5 percent.
• Glen Echo, $1,036,497, +4.1 percent.
• Bethesda, $1,029,091, +8.2 percent.
• Potomac, $1,011,234, +4 percent.
“An increased demand in places like Potomac and other more expensive areas is happening because of the pandemic-driven need for more indoor and outdoor space, home offices, pools and more,” said Samer Kuraishi, a Best of Zillow Premier Agent and president of The ONE Street Co., a boutique real estate firm in the District of Columbia.
Atherton, Calif., near San Francisco, had the highest typical home value in the country, at about $6.6 million. Hunts Point, Wash., near Seattle, is No. 2, with typical values around $6 million. Sagaponack, N.Y., and Jupiter Island, Fla., follow with typical values over $5 million.
There are six additional cities with typical home values over $4 million, 21 more with values over $3 million, and another 38 with values over $2 million.
“Despite the label, there are homes available in these communities for less than $1 million, but buyers must be realistic about their wish list and act quickly in the current market,” said Zillow senior economist Chris Glynn.
Historically, the list of million-dollar cities is dominated by areas that offer natural amenities like proximity to the ocean and mountains, and many of the cities that joined the list this year fit that mold.
Some newcomers include Longport, Long Beach Township, and Allenhurst in New Jersey; and Westhampton and the town of Shelter Island in New York. Calistoga and Yountville in California’s Napa Valley also crossed the $1 million threshold in 2020, as well as Incline Village, Nev., in the Lake Tahoe area.
If current rates of appreciation hold, two additional coastal California cities could join the $1 million club in the coming months – El Cerrito and Cayucos.
