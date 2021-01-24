[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
When it comes to how the Washington region’s real-estate market will fare in 2021, the national experts are a little divided, but generally cautiously optimistic.
Washington garnered a “+13” total in a new survey by Zillow, which asked leading analysts to predict whether specific metro areas would outperform or underperform the national real-estate market in the coming year.
For Washington, 37 percent of the 113 experts surveyed said the region was likely to outperform the national market, while 38 percent said it was likely to perform about as well and 24 percent prognosticated an underperformance. (The +13 ranking is derived from 37 percent minus 24 percent.)
That ranking puts D.C. in the middle of the pack, and well behind the leader (Austin, Texas, at +76), which was at the top of the survey for the second year in a row.
“During the pandemic, I think a lot of people spending a big portion of their paycheck on rent or mortgage in cities like New York and San Francisco started working from home and suddenly had options. Their dollar goes a lot further in the South, the climate is better, and Austin has a lot to offer – from the food scene to outdoor activities and live music,” said Thomas Brown, a Zillow Premier Agent in Austin and CEO of The Agency Texas.
Joining Austin in the top five: Phoenix, Nashville, Tampa and Denver.
At the very bottom of the ranking was New York City, with a “-77” rating – only 5 percent of respondents anticipated it to outperform the national market, with 13 percent expecting it to perform on par and a whopping 82 percent expecting it to trail the national market.
Also in the bottom five: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.
“Certain densely populated markets with high-priced real estate face prevailing headwinds,” said Terry Loebs, founder of Pulsenomics, which conducts the research on behalf of Zillow.
By contrast, many areas of the South and Southwest are proving to be “migration magnets,” said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker.
Other communities that had relatively strong ratings were Dallas (+39) and Atlanta (+36). Among those where the experts were even more split than on Washington: San Diego (-3), Houston (also -3) and Las Vegas (-6).
The Washington region is coming off a strong year in real estate, particularly given the COVID situation.
A combination of more sales and higher transaction prices led the inner Washington region to an 11.7-percent year-over-year increase in real-estate sales volume for 2020, according to new figures.
A total of $34.6 billion in residential real estate changed hands across the region, with sales up 3.3 percent to 57,266 and median prices up 8.7 percent to an even $500,000, according to year-end figures reported by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Figures represent market activity in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.
Sales for the year were up in Alexandria (rising 8.9 percent), Montgomery County (6.1 percent), the District of Columbia (4 percent) and Fairfax County (3.7 percent). Transactions were essentially flat in Arlington (up 0.3 percent) and Prince George’s County (down 1 percent), and saw declines in the cites of Fairfax (2.2 percent) and Falls Church (4.2 percent).
Year-over-year prices were up in every jurisdiction except Falls Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.