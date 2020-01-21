Get those checkbooks ready, because – even if the Arlington real-estate tax rate comes down – most local homeowners will have to pony up more cash due to rising assessments.
The average assessment of residential properties across Arlington increased 4.3 percent, according to data provided by county officials on Jan. 17, with about 85 percent of all residential-property owners seeing increases.
For the owner of a typical single-family property assessed at $900,000 last year, the 2019 tax bill of $9,234 would rise nearly $400 to $9,631 in 2020 if the County Board opts to keep the tax rate at $1.026 per $100.
Board members have indicated they will not raise the tax rate this year (as they did, by 2 cents per $100, last year) but have not committed to reducing the rate in an effort to ease the burden on property owners.
The overall assessed value of all types of taxable property in Arlington grew 4.6 percent from 2018 to 2019, up from an increase of 3.5 percent the previous 12-month period. In addition to residential property:
• Total assessed value of apartments was up 8.9 percent.
• Total assessed value of office property was up 2.5 percent.
• Total assessed value of general commercial property (a catch-all that ranges from shopping malls to gas stations) was up 1.8 percent.
Arlington property owners this week will be receiving their assessment notices by mail. Tax bills will be mailed out after County Board members set the calendar-year 2020 tax rate this spring, with payments due in equal installments in June and October.
Property assessments are public record; information on every taxable parcel in Arlington can be found at www.arlingtonva.us., as can information on challenging assessments administratively, through the Board of Equalization or through the Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.