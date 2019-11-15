While moving over the holidays is not as common as moving during the summer, some people still have to move homes during this season.
These moves can be challenging, but JK Moving Services has put together a list of tips to help holiday moves go more smoothly.
“Holidays mean presents, family gatherings and, for some, the potential for cold, snowy weather,” said Chuck Kuhn, CEO of the firm. “For all these reasons, moving during the holidays can be stressful. Having helped many people move, we wanted to share some tips to help make holiday moving easier.”
Here are some top tips for consumers making a move this season:
GIFTING: Instead of just moving all the holiday decorations that have been packed since last year, go through all of them. It might be difficult, but it may be time to donate decorations that haven’t been on display for years. Not only will you reduce how much you have to move, but you will spread holiday cheer when you make the donation.
HOLIDAY CARDS(x2): When sending out your holiday cards, make it a “two-fer” and let everyone know of your upcoming move as well. Make sure to use your new address as the return address. This is an easy way to make sure everyone knows that you’re moving and where they can find you. Send the cards right away too, so you can receive your own, as well.
POSTAL CONNECTION: Make sure you change your address with the post office! This is something you should always do before a move, but especially important during the holidays.
WARM IT UP: Verify that all utilities are turned on and ready to go the day you arrive. Spending a day without electricity would dampen the holiday spirit, so make sure you have confirmed all utilities are ready to go.
TRAVELING TRADITIONS: Keep the traditions alive as best you can. Talk with your family and find out what matters most to them in terms of holiday traditions. As you make the list, decide which traditions are possible to carry on in your new home and then do your best to make sure they happen.
NEW JOYS: A move means new adventures and is a great time to start new traditions. During the move, look for fun places you can stop by and visit. It might not be the holiday celebration that your family is used to, but it doesn’t have to be a “lost” holiday.
DÉCOR CRATE: Separate the items you need for the holidays into their own box. Make sure you know where the wrapping paper, ornaments, lights, and gifts are as you travel. You do not want a necessary component to the holiday celebration in a moving truck when you need them the most.
HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Talk with your realtor about the holiday schedule for your new community. A tree lighting or community holiday play are great ways to meet new people in the area and get into the holiday spirit.
MAKE A LIST: Make a list and check it twice to help control what you can. In your plan, make sure you include extra time for possible weather and holiday delays since many local businesses have different holiday hours.
