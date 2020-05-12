Home sales across the region took a tumble in April as the first impacts of COVID-19 were felt, but more short-term hardship is on the way for the Washington area’s housing market.
Home sales for the month totaled 4,049, registering a 19-percent drop from a year before and the lowest for the month since 2014, according to data reported May 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
(Figures represent market activity in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
The District of Columbia (down 31 percent) and Arlington (down 25 percent) were hardest hit, but all jurisdictions except the small city of Fairfax posted double-digit declines in closed sales.
Some of the sales that went to closing in April had been in the works since before the COVID-19 pandemic began to wreak havoc with the local economy, so the full impact of the situation is unlikely to be felt until the May sales data come in. For the metro area as a whole, the pending sales recorded in April were down 41 percent from a year before, which should translate into fewer closed sales in May and June.
But the market seems unlikely to see prices head downward, since inventory already was low to begin with. For homes that sold in April, the median sales price of $507,000 was up 6.7 percent, and every jurisdiction in the report saw higher sales. Sales prices hit an all-time high in several cases, and the median sales price in Falls Church passed the $1 million mark for the first time.
For the region as a whole, the median sales price for single-family homes was $627,000, up from $587,400 a year before. For townhouses, it was $468,600, up from $455,800, and for condominiums it was $336,000, down from $341,400.
Sales may have been down, but even fewer prospective sellers opted to put their homes on the market in April. The 4,996 properties available at the end of the month represented a decline of 37.4 percent from a year before. That tight inventory helped to prop up prices.
“A potential development to keep an eye out for would be a surge of new properties coming onto the market once social-distancing restrictions ease,” said Chris Finnegan, chief marketing and communications officer at Bright MLS.
The courtship ritual between buyers and sellers was remarkably brisk – the median days on the market between listing and consummated sales contract for homes that sold in April was just seven, and was an uber-brisk five in Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax County. (By contrast, the median days on the market in April 2011, as the market was still wriggling out of recession, was 33.)
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
