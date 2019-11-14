Home-sellers in Arlington garnered the most, on a square-foot-basis, for their properties across Northern Virginia in October, as most jurisdictions saw higher per-square-foot prices than a year before.
Arlington’s average per-square-foot sales price of $449 in October was up 13.7 percent from $395 a year before, according to data reported Nov. 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime.
The city of Falls Church placed second in the ranking, with its average per-square-foot cost of $406 up 18.4 percent from $343 a year before.
Among other localities, average per-square-foot costs stood at $373 in Alexandria, up from $356 a year before; $280 in Fairfax County, up from $256; and $204 in Loudoun County, up from $190.
Across the metro region as a whole, the District of Columbia has the highest per-square-foot sales price October, averaging $489. That, however, was a slight decline from the $493 recorded a year before.
