The Washington region has now seen 38 consecutive months of year-over-year growth in home values, with November’s median sales price the highest for that month ever recorded in the local area, according to new figures.
The median sales price of properties that went to closing across Washington and its inner core stood at $466,000 last month, up 3.5 percent from November 2018, according to data reported Dec. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
Sales also were up, rising 6.1 percent from a year before to stand at 3,820, while total market volume for the month rose a hearty 13.4 percent to $2.2 billion.
(Figures represent sales data from the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
For November, prices were up in Fairfax, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the District of Columbia and the city of Fairfax, but were down in Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church.
That said, the gain was relatively healthy among the three legs of the market:
• The median sales price of single-family homes grew 1.5 percent to $561,883.
• The median sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses, was up 4.7 percent to $450,000.
• The median sales price of condominiums rose 5.5 percent to $324,000.
(For first 11 months of the year, median home sales are up 4.5 percent across the region and are higher in every jurisdiction save Alexandria, where they are flat.)
November traditionally marks a transition from the region’s stronger spring-summer market to the more dormant fall-winter market. The 3,820 closed sales for 2019, while higher than the same month in 2018, were lower than both 2017 and 2016.
Year-over-year sales were up in every locality except Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church, which continue to deal with inventory issues.
Speaking of inventory, the 7,090 properties on the market at the end of November represented a decline of 19.5 percent from a year before, the 10th consecutive month of year-over-year drops.
The dropoff was most acute in the single-family sector, which was down 23.2 percent from a year before. The number of townhouses available was down 16.3 percent, while the condominium inventory was off 12.9 percent.
Inventory was down in every jurisdiction, ranging from a decline of 1.3 percent in the District of Columbia to 77.8 percent in Falls Church.
Homes that went to closing in November garnered 98.2 percent of originally listing price, down slightly from a month before but representing the highest amount for any November in the past decade.
Homes that sold in Falls Church garnered, on average, 100.3 percent of listing price, while in Arlington and Alexandria, the rate was 99.4 percent.
Homes that went to closing during the month spent a brisk 16 days between listing and ratified sales contract, well below the 10-year median for November of 26 days. Three communities were in single digits, with median days on the market totaling seven, eight and nine in Alexandria, Falls Church and Arlington, respectively.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
