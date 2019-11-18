While the Northern Virginia real-estate market showed health in October, the data suggest that – as often is the case – the type of home, its location and its price point play major roles in determining whether a property will find a new owner, and how expeditiously the process will take.
“Anything under $800,000 moves quickly, depending on how close you are to D.C., while properties $1.3 million and above are sitting on the market longer and struggle to get traffic,” said Gary Lange, a Realtor with Weichert in Vienna and a board member of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR).
“Competition [to attract buyers in the higher price points] is fierce,” Lange said in remarks accompanying NVAR’s monthly home-sales report, released Nov. 12.
Across Northern Virginia, home sales for October totaled 1,719, an increase of 8.45 percent from a year before, according to figures from BrightMLS.
(Figures represent data from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church.)
That solid sales market, however, was fueled almost exclusively by transactions in Fairfax County, which accounted for 1,250 transactions (accounting for 73 percent of the region’s total) and saw its overall sales rise 12.7 percent from a year ago.
Alexandria and Falls Church recorded smaller bumps up, while Arlington and the city of Fairfax posted declines. (Find full data at www.nvar.com/marketstats.)
Arlington and Alexandria continue to have inventory issues as buyers vie to pick up properties close to what regional officials (but none of the general public) is referring to as “National Landing” – the Crystal City/Pentagon City/Potomac Yard corridor where Amazon is bringing its “HQ2” operations.
“We continue to see active interest from investors as well as first-time buyers in the areas around HQ2,” said Christine Richardson, president of NVAR and a Realtor with Weichert in Great Falls.
That boom in the HQ2 bull’s-eye has led some to wonder aloud if the Northern Virginia real-estate market might avoid its traditional dormant period over the winter months. Such a rosy view may be wishful thinking, several real-estate leaders said.
“As we move into the slower months, it will be imperative for sellers to temper their expectations,” Lange said. “You can’t push the envelope the same as you can in the spring market.”
Of homes that went to closing in October, the median sales price of $549,900 was up 12 percent and the average price of $607,230 was up 6.6 percent. The figures include sales of single-family properties, townhouses and condominiums.
Among the major jurisdictions in the region, Alexandria and Fairfax counties saw significant boosts in average prices, while Arlington was flat (although it posted a nice increase in median sales price).
Adding up the increases in sales and prices, the total sales volume for the month across Northern Virginia was up about 16 percent from October 2018, said NVAR CEO Ryan Conrad.
Inventory remains a sticking point, with the number of homes on the market across the region in October down about one-third from a year before – with the dropoff more sharply felt the closer in one is.
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
