Christine Richardson, a sales associate with the Great Falls office of Weichert, Realtors, has been named 2020 Realtor of the Year by the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR).
“I am thrilled that Christine has been acknowledged for all the hard work, time and passion she commits to our industry,” said Christopher Anthony, president of residential sales for Weichert’s Capital Region. “We are lucky to have someone with her knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm as part of the Weichert family for the past 31 years.
Richardson, a former NVAR president, heads the Christine Richardson Group, which also features Realtors Denise Longo and Tom Mutton. She is a member of the Top 5 in Real Estate, an elite group of agents in North America who excel in marketing, education, production, community service and technology, and also is a Certified Distressed Property Expert.
“She is a wonderful asset to both my sales team and the Northern Virginia real-estate community,” said Mark Pergerson, manager of Weichert’s Great Falls office.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.