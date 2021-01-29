[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Sales of existing homes nationally totaled 5.64 million in 2020, a 5.6-percent increase despite COVID-related lockdowns and economic uncertainty, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reports.
Meanwhile, the median sales price also showed increasing strength.
Sales were at their highest annual level since 2006 – just before the housing-market crash, which experts say is unlikely to be replicated today – and were buoyed by a strong end of the year, as December sales were up more than 22 percent from the same period a year before.
The end result, according to NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun, is cause for optimism.
“Although mortgage rates are projected to increase, they will continue to hover near record lows at around 3 percent,” Yun said. “Moreover, expect economic conditions to improve with additional stimulus forthcoming and vaccine distribution already underway.”
The median existing-single-family home price in December was $314,300 in December, up 13.5 percent from a year before. The median existing-condo price was $272,200 in December, an increase of 6.9 percent from a year ago. December’s national price increase (up 12.9 percent to $309,800 counting all types of properties) marked the 106th straight month of year-over-year gains.
The market continues to be boosted (or propped up, depending on one’s point of view) from a lack of supply.
Total housing inventory at the end of December totaled 1.07 million units, down 16.4 percent from November and down 23 percent from one year ago. Unsold inventory sits at an all-time low 1.9-month supply.
First-time buyers were responsible for 31 percent of sales in December, unchanged from the same time in 2019 and down just a tick in November 2020.
Distressed sales – foreclosures and short sales – represented less than 1 percent of sales in December, equal to November’s percentage and down from 2 percent in December 2019.
Sales and prices were up, though not necessarily uniformly, in the four broad geographic swaths of the nation:
• December 2020 saw existing-home sales in the Northeast climb 4.5 percent, recording an annual rate of 930,000, a 27.4-percent increase from a year ago. The median price in the Northeast was $362,100, up 19 percent from December 2019.
• Existing-home sales in the Midwest were unchanged, recording an annual rate of 1,590,000 in December but up 26.2 percent from a year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $235,700, a 13.7-percent increase from December 2019.
• Existing-home sales in the South increased 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 2,860,000 in December, up 20.7 percent from the same time one year ago. The median price in the South was $268,100, an 11.3-percent increase from a year ago.
• Existing-home sales in the West fell 1.4 percent from the month prior, recording an annual rate of 1,380,000 in December, a 17.9-percent increase from a year ago. The median price in the West was $467,900, up 14.2 percent from December 2019.
