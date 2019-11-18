New Arlington affordable-housing compound opens

The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) on Nov. 14 formally opened the 173-unit, $71 million Gilliam Place affordable-housing complex, located on a Columbia Pike parcel formerly occupied by Arlington Presbyterian Church.
The six-story, mixed-use project includes units of up to three bedrooms, plus gathering spaces and a café, along with several levels of undergrond parking.
“Gilliam Place will be a gathering place for the entire neighborhood,” APAH president and CEO Nina Janopaul said.
(The name “Gilliam Place” was chosen to honor Ronda Gilliam [1906-70], the first African-American member of the Arlington Presbyterian congregation.)
The leadership of Arlington Presbyterian Church in 2012 approached APAH to partner on the project.
“Like all complex things, projects like Gilliam Place take many hands joining together to get it done,” said Kevin Yam, APAH’s board chair.
The decision to raze the early-20th-century church building to make way for housing was decried by some preservation advocates, but the county government’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board in 2014 voted against granting the building historic status, which would have protected it from the wrecking ball.
A year later, County Board members approved zoning changes to make the project possible, and provided a loan from the Affordable Housing Investment Fund to support it.
Rev. Ashley Goff of Arlington Presbyterian thanked county leaders for their “prophetic wisdom to see a creative, vibrant way to create a home for all.” The congregation held a service of celebration on Nov. 17.
Residents of the apartment complex earn 60 percent or less of median family income. The property will remain available to those income levels for at least 60 years.
The complex includes 15 units specifically designed to be accessible to those with significant disabilities.
