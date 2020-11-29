Sales of newly built, single-family homes in October dipped a fraction of a percent from September to October, but remained more than 40 percent above the same period in 2019, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Recent strong months, which followed the COVID lockdowns of spring, have helped push year-to-date new-home sales up just over 20 percent from the same period in 2019.
“Buyer traffic remained strong in October even as the country’s attention was focused on the elections and policy issues going into 2021,” said National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke, a custom-home builder from Tampa. “Mortgage rates remain low and builder confidence is at an all-time high, indicating that demand remains steady and sales will remain solid.”
A “new-home sale” occurs when a sales contract is signed or a deposit is accepted. The home can be in any stage of construction: not yet started, under construction or completed. The seasonally adjusted October reading of 999,000 units is the number of homes that would sell if this pace continued for the next 12 months.
The median sales price for October was $330,600, up from $322,400 a year before.
Regionally, on a year-to-date basis, new-home sales are up in all four regions: 29.9 percent in the Northeast, 29.8 percent in the Midwest, 18.5 percent in the South, and 20.1 percent in the West.
Inventory remains tight at a 3.3 months’ supply, with 278,000 new single-family homes for sale, 13.4 percent lower than October 2019. This is the fourth consecutive month with inventory running under four months’ supply.
Of the inventory total, just 44,000 are completed, ready to occupy.
“NAHB analysis showed that the gap between construction and sales was at an all-time high in early fall,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders. “Demand remains strong as homebuyers seek out lower density markets as part of the suburban shift. Thus, the NAHB forecast contains an acceleration in single-family starts and some slowing of the pace of growth for new homes sale to allow a catch-up.”
