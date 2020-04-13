Homes sales already were in the pipeline before the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a strong sales month in March across the D.C. region. Where the market goes, at least in the short term, remains an open question.
“Currently, home sellers are checking the temperature of the real-estate market in the D.C. area,” said Chris Finnegan, chief marketing and communications officer at Bright MLS, in an analysis accompanying sales data for March that was reported April 13 by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS.
(Figures represents market activity in the District of Columbia; Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)
Closed sales for the month totaled 4,404, up 15 percent from a year before and the second-highest March total in a decade, although those closings resulted from deals that, in most cases, initially had been consummated weeks before the virus arrived.
Sales were up in all locations except Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church, which have been at the epicenter of the inventory shortage.
Perhaps a better indicator of the current state of the market is found in pending sales reported in March, which count those sitting between a ratified deal and an actual closing. The 5,080 new pending sales were down a little over 15 percent as buyers, sellers and real-estate professionals adjust the new efforts to remain safe during the transaction process.
New listings coming onto the market in March also were down, dipping 7.4 percent, adding to an already constricted market that has helped to keep prices higher.
The median sales price of all homes – single-family, townhouse and condominium – that sold across the region in March was $490,000, up 8.9 percent (or $40,000) from a year before. Median sales prices were up in every jurisdiction except the city of Falls Church, whose limited sales total each month can show wide gyrations. Prince George’s County had the highest year-over-year rate of increase, up 12 percent, while Fairfax County posted its highest March median price in a decade.
The median sales price of single-family homes across the region in March was $619,500, up from $561,500. In March 2011, when the economy was still wriggling its way out of recession, the single-family home price had stood at a median $386,600.
Homes that sold in March had moved speedily from buyer to seller, with a median “days on the market” of just eight days, tied (with April and May of last year) for the lowest amount of time needed in the past decade. Fairfax County set a 10-year speed record.
Homes that sold in March garnered 99.7 percent of listing price regionwide, up from 98.5 percent a year before and the highest rate in a decade.
Rising prices are making it increasingly challenging to find inventory in the $300,000-and-under range; all price segments up to that point showed year-over-year declines in sales, while those at higher price points posted increases. Year-over-year sales increases of 25 percent or more were found in all price ranges between $600,000 and $2.5 million.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision. For information, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
