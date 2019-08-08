Wesley Housing Development Corp. is staffing up as it works to support the development and preservation of more than 400 affordable-housing units in coming years.
The non-profit developer has announced the following appointments:
• Hiram Brown will lead development efforts at The Cadence, a 126-unit Arlington project.
• Gregory Lloyd will serve as senior construction manager for The Cadence and for The Arlington, a 124-unit project in Alexandria.
• Austin Dunn has joined as a development associate.
With the additions, “we will be well-equipped to address the affordable-housing crisis in the region,” said Wesley Housing president and CEO Shelley Murphy. “Each person brings unique value and expertise to the organization, and with their contribution, we can make a more significant impact.”
Wesley Housing has acquired or developed 35 rental properties across the region during its 44 years in operation. For information, see the Website at www.wesleyhousing.org.
