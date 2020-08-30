In the world of social media, “BFF” equates to “best friends forever.” But in the world of local real estate, it stands for “Bellevue Forest’s Finest.”
And this week’s featured property certainly is a contender as one of the most impressive homes in one of Arlington’s most impressive neighborhoods.
Despite easy access to commuting routes and the many attributes of urban-village living, you are set back in a tucked away world of verdant luxury, with the rolling landscape providing some of the area’s most intriguing showstopper properties.
And here, set on a lot of 9,000 square feet with a delightful curb appeal shaded by mature trees, we will find our featured home. Three levels of exceptionality await our inspection.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,950,000 by Julia Avent of RE/MAX West End.
The lovely exterior hints at the treats awaiting us as we step inside to begin our exploration. And after a warm welcome in the foyer, we are off and running.
To our immediate right is the large living room, and beyond it, the dining room with bay windows overlooking the rear grounds.
The kitchen is a showplace on a number of levels – it features exceptional appliances that will make the serious chefs among us feel at home, but also is an aesthetically pleasing spot for crowds to gather. From here, you have access to the deck and then down to the patio.
The grand family room features a lovely fireplace surrounded by built-ins, while a main-level study is tucked away from the main traffic flow.
The glorious owner’s retreat is the highlight of the second level, with an expansive bath and two walk-in closets. Three additional bedrooms, plus laundry facilities, are found here, as well.
The amenities continue on the lower level, with a large recreation room, two home offices and storage space.
The large lot (one of the perks of Bellevue Forest living) provides plentiful opportunities for daily living and for entertaining in style.
We’re not sure we’ve ever encountered a bad option in this neighborhood. But even among the best, this home is a true standout. Well worthy of consideration.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
