This week’s featured property offers a home type we don’t always feature, but is well worthy of consideration.
Located in the award-winning Colonies of McLean condominium community, our featured property provides close proximity to the burgeoning Tysons area, but in a bucolic, garden-style setting.
You are an easy walk to the McLean Metro station, but remain set back in an enclave of serenity. And all of the grunt work of homeownership is taken care of through the condominium association.
And this is a home where the price most assuredly is right.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $339,900 by Kevin Love of RE/MAX Allegiance.
The condominium offers 1,160 square feet of living space with flexibility throughout.
The unit is ideally located in the rear of the building, with privacy and peaceful views of the woods and creek. Freshly painted and renovated, offering great natural light from large windows, the floor plan also serves up new luxury vinyl flooring.
An open and airy living room provides plenty of opportunities for setting things up as desired, while the dining room offers comfortable space for supping.
The kitchen is a visual standout, with everything close at hand.
The master bedroom offers plenty of space, a separate dressing area, full bath and two closets. The second bedroom is home to a large closet area, and has easy access to the home’s second full bath.
Laundry facilities can be found in the unit.
Housing opportunities are exploding in the McLean/Tysons area, but the new arrivals are generally of the more vertical variety. Our featured property is more horizontal in nature – plenty of acreage on which to stretch out, and you can enjoy the pool, the fitness opportunities and all the other bonuses that await you.
Bonuses include assigned parking, gated 24-hour security, a clubhouse, tennis courts, grills and plantings. The soon-to-be-built pedestrian bridge will span the Beltway and provide easy access to shopping and dining in Tysons.
Heck, it even provides a marvelous option for those who desire to live in, say Hunt Country, but desire a closer-in apartment to cut down on lengthy everyday commutes.
We do love flexibility and versatility, and this condominium certainly provides it.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
