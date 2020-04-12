Our quest for the best in local real estate this week takes us to the always-in-fashion Bellevue Forest community, where a delightful, updated post-war property awaits our inspection.
In addition to a picture-perfect location, the home offers one-level living that is perfect for those aging in place or simply desiring a comfortable lifestyle while retaining a single-family property.
A 2006 expansion breathed wonderful new life into the home, which retained its charms while receiving a forward-looking boost. Gleaming hardwoods are found throughout most of the home, and the radiant floor heating is in two zones to keep you warm in winter.
All this, and the home features an open floor plan, upgrades and bonuses galore, such as the attic space that offers plentiful storage. And you even have vistas of Washington Golf & Country Club.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,020,000 by Julia Avent of RE/MAX West End.
Located just northeast of Military Road, with easy access to Potomac Overlook Regional Park and Gulf Branch Nature Center, the home’s first impression is wonderful – perfectly tended, it showcases marvelous curb appeal. And as we step inside to begin our exploration, you’ll note that the home works equally well for daily living and for entertaining in style.
The spacious living room features a newly relined gas fireplace, as well as a skylight. An additional skylight is found in the dining room, which leads us into the updated, comfortable kitchen.
The 2006 addition includes the marvelous family room, with vaulted ceiling, good-burning fireplace and a wall-mounted TV with speakers that conveys. That same expansion also provided a marvelous rear stone patio with wood-burning fireplace and picture-perfect views.
The master retreat is augmented by two additional bedrooms and a bonus space that would work well as either a home office or additional bedroom.
Bonuses include the detached garage, which will accommodate two cars plus storage. There also is an ADT alarm system protecting the home.
Savvy purchasers know now is the exact right time to be thinking about their next home. Use our current national “pause” to your advantage, as this opportunity will not linger once life resumes its hectic pace.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
