This week’s stone-and-brick standout in the always-in-fashion Country Club Manor community of the 22207 environs has benefited from a recent, comprehensive renovation that has taken the exceptional original home and delivered it to a new level of luxury.
Open, airy spaces provide the perfect backdrop for daily living and for entertaining in style, with special touches galore.
The property, featuring just over 6,000 square feet of finished living space, currently is on the market, listed at $1,615,000 by Christopher Wilkes of Washington Fine Properties.
Our tour begins with a welcome in the soaring foyer, where a combination of classic elegance and forward-looking design excellence can be found.
To our right is the stylish parlor, to our left the expansive dining room, each with tray ceilings (and the dining room offering walk-out access to the side deck).
The Great Room lives up to its name, occupying a prime position in the center-rear of the home and featuring a glorious fireplace. It provides easy access to the chef’s-caliber kitchen area, with bar seating and a separate breakfast area, plus copious pantry space.
Tucked away off the main level is a bonus space, with full bath, that would work well as a main-level bedroom or home study.
Highlighting the upper level is the showstopper master retreat, with plentiful bedroom space, two walk-in closets, a marvelous bath, plus a bonus sitting room. It’s a great combination.
Three additional bedrooms are found here, as well.
Downstairs, there is more than 1,100 square feet of unfinished space that could be used for a host of options.
All this, and you find yourself esconced in one of Arlington’s most sought-after neighborhoods, a world of rarified luxury.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.