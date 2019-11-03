Just about everyone knows of the dearth of inventory around the incoming Amazon “HQ2” headquarters. Any type of home in the vicinity is hard to find and much sought after.
Which is why this week’s property is so extra-special. Not only is it found along Arlington Ridge Road – one of the nicest stretches of real estate in all of Arlington – but it combines the elegance of a pre-war Cape Cod with the amenities of a forward-thinking, 21st-century abode.
All this, and you have bonuses like two driveways for accessibility; new plumbing and electrical; plus a high-end, dual-zone HVAC system.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,199,000 by Justin Powers of Rosemont Real Estate.
Picture-perfect curb appeal offers a glorious first impression even before we are ushered inside to begin our exploration of three interiors level. Once inside, the entire home is filled with natural light and an open, welcoming floorplan.
The ample living room, with fireplace, is located adjacent to the foyer, with the main level also featuring a showstopper, chef’s-caliber kitchen area that will be a focal point of daily living. The dining room, too, is wonderful, and you can enjoy your domains from the cozy deck.
The master retreat occupies its own wing of the main level, combining functionality and exceptionality.
The second level is home to two additional bedrooms, which share a bath, and a unique sitting area that showcases the versatility of the layout. Meanwhile, the lower level is home to a nice recreation room, study and the home’s final bedroom.
Landscaping of the domains is wonderful; two gates and walkways from the front yard lead to us back to the marvelous patio (great for entertaining) and a privacy garden, along with plenty of grass for the kids and dogs to play.
It’s a rare opportunity, so do not delay – make it yours today.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
