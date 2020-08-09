Our travels in search of the best in local real estate this week bring us to the always-sought-after Country Club Hills community, where a world-class estate home, tucked away amid verdant surroundings, awaits our inspection.
Featuring three levels connected by an elevator, the home offers nearly 8,000 square feet of luxury, style and refined elegance.
From the soaring spaces to the custom black-walnut hardwoods to the elegant trim, no detail has escaped attention in this new-in-2019 abode. Visually appealing inside and out, the home is a perfect backdrop both for daily living and entertaining in style.
The six-bedroom, eight-bath property currently is on the market, listed at $3,675,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
The stunning curb appeal offers an indication of all the charms that await us on our inspection.
It all begins in the glorious foyer, with a grand main staircase and visual sight-lines all the way to the back of the home. This space is flanked by the large living and dining rooms, each with creative tray ceilings.
The strategically positioned kitchen/morning area is a delight, fully functional but also creatively elegant. Beyond it is the Vista Room, featuring a wall of windows overlooking the rear deck.
The Great Room more than lives up to its name, with beamed ceiling and an indoor-outoor fireplace shared with the screened porch.
Tucked away is a wonderful, versatile space, useful as a main-level bedroom, a home library or any of a number of other uses. Nearby is the home elevator and the rear staircase. Who wants to race up to the second level?
Highlighting the second level is the master domain, a glorious combound with bedroom and sitting area, fireplace, valet’s dressing area, exceptional closet space, sumptuous bath and even a sleeping porch overlooking your rear domains. Truly a design standout.
Three additional bedrooms suites can be found here, as well as a state-of-the-art laundry center.
Highlights proliferate downstairs, where there is a club room with fireplace, exercise room, bedroom suite, home office and lounge area with wet bar that leads out to the outdoor kitchen, open patio and covered loggia. Perfect for entertaining!
We’ve covered the highlights, but many more amenities await in this showstopper property.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.