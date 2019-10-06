Our quest for the best in local real estate this week brings us to the Bryan Pond community of McLean, where a Craftsman-infused home with more than 7,000 square feet of elegant and welcoming living space spread across three levels is awaiting our inspection.
Creativity is in evidence inside and out, and the home benefits from a three-level heating and cooling system coupled with a 22kW generator for added protection. Bonuses and special touches proliferate inside, and outside, you will luxuriate around the grand swimming pool, heated spa and, nearby, a stone patio with outdoor fireplace.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,990,000 by Shirley Mattam-Male and Ann McClure of McEnearney Associates.
After a hearty welcome on the covered front porch (which sets the tone for charm that will follow us through), we are escorted into the soaring foyer to begin our tour of the main level.
It is a creative layout, with the expansive dining room in the center of all the action, the kitchen and breakfast room nearby, and the living room and family rooms (each with fireplaces) flanking a lovely veranda with access to the patio and pool area and beyond.
(Tucked off the main traffic flow in a lovely study, rounding out our tour of the first level).
Upstairs, the master retreat is a study in sumptuousness, with tray ceiling, ceiling fan, fireplace, extraordinary closet space and his-and-hers bathrooms.
Three additional en-suite bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, are here, too.
In the walk-up lower level, the amenities proliferate – with a large recreation room, game room, exercise room, the home’s fifth bedroom and copious storage space all part of the package.
Verdant landscaping rounds out an exceptional package in a picture-perfect locale. It is one not to be missed.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.