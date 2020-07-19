We travel to the heart of Lyon Village for this week’s featured property, which performs what might be considered a real-estate impossibility.
It manages to provide the foremost in exuberant living – four finished stories with 6,000 square feet of living space plus bonus guest suite above the garaggarage – while putting you in the heart of Arlington’s urban-village corridor.
A combination of refined taste, extraordinary craftsmanship and even a little bit of funky creativity went into the design of this Metro-accessible property, which was created by a designer/builder as his personal residence.
The result is a truly unique abode that would set a high standard anywhere it might be located.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,478,000 by Billy Buck of Buck & Associates.
The home’s design exterior is decidedly iconoclastic, and we fell under the spell of its charms from the very start. Wonderful use of architectural lines, textures and colors set the stage for all that will greet us along our interior tour.
Random-width oak floors were stained and sanded in place, and the home proffers designer lighting and a five-zone HVAC system.
The interior is deeper than might be expected, so there are plenty of creative spots to enjoy along our way.
Flanking the foyer are the large dining room on one side and a study (which also would work well as a main-level bedroom) on the other. We then explore further and are greeted by the Great Room, living up to its name with airiness, a gas fireplace, recessed lighting and French doors opening to the rear porch.
The kitchen is a visual masterpiece and workhorse space, and the large breakfast room at the rear of the home is bathed in natural light. Pantry space is copious.
The first upper level is highlighted by the owner’s retreat (with glorious bath featuring a double soaking tub, steam shower and heated flooring; plentiful closet space; and its own private porch), plus three additional bedrooms. The second upper level features the fifth bedroom plus a large office area.
A huge recreation room/media room/game room highlights the lower level, featuring Porcelanosa heated flooring, along with an en-suite bedroom and plenty of storage.
A bonus space, with bath, is found above the garage space. It can be a private suite, a home office, an artist’s retreat, an exercise studio – you make the call!
You’ll enjoy wonderful times in the inviting rear yard, an oasis of serenity.
Upgrades are endless, from the generator to the security system, rounding out a truly extraordinary opportunity. Why not make it yours!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.