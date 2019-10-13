Set on 5 acres in the sought-after Stuart Mill Estates community of Oakton, our featured property offers an opportunity to own a new-for-2019, French-inspired manor house totaling more 11,000 square feet of interior space coupled with verdant surroundings.
The home works equally well for daily living and for entertaining in style, and nearly every square foot offers up exquisite amenities and attention to detail. It is, in sum, a showstopper that was designed to surpass all expectations, and has done so marvelously.
The 7-bedroom, 10-bath property currently is on the market, listed at $4,895,950 by Casey Margenau of Casey Margenau Fine Homes and Estates.
As you come to the top of the hill on one of Oakton’s most beautiful streets, you spy the finely landscaped circular drive that leads to this grand abode on its flat lot. It is a marvelous first impression.
The stone-and-brick exterior, with real shutters and cedar-beam accents, offers an inkling of what is on the horizon when we begin our tour. (And the versatility of the design is exemplified by the bonus space above the detached garage.)
Entering the home via the stylish mahogany door, you are welcomed in a finely appointed foyer with rich paneled molding and oversized crown molding.
The paneled molding continues in the living room, with its mason fireplace with stunning, hand-carved mantel.
In the banquet-sized formal dining room, there are more glorious amenities, and you will notice the high-end lighting that can be found throughout the home.
The kitchen is a centerpiece attraction, with custom cabinets of the highest quality, built by Quakers and having the look of historic provenance, accompanied by high-end appliances like the two Subzero refrigerators and the Wolf range.
Off the kitchen is a family dining area that looks over the beautifully landscaped rear yard. Also open to the kitchen is an enormous Great Room with a massive stone fireplace and soaring ceilings with cedar beams.
In the side sunroom, you find walls of glass with paneled molding and a smoky-blue ceiling. Off the gallery and accessed from the sunroom is a finely appointed library with white-oak built-ins and raised panels.
One of the most unique features of the home is the 25x26 veranda that allows you an outdoor-living space with automatic invisible screens and a fireplace. You would never even know you are in the outdoors!
Finishing off the main level is bedroom-sized mudroom (with extra refrigerator and built-in cubbies), the elevator and butler’s pantry.
Up to the second level we go, being deposited on the upper gallery.
The master retreat is the highlight here – it is a study in sumptuousness, a perfect respite from the stresses of daily living. Open and airy with high ceilings and a fireplace, it is augmented by walk-in closets and a master bath with bubble-jet tub and spa-like shower.
On the lower level is a huge recreation room with fireplace, stone floors with a black-walnut hardwood floor inlay that walks out to the large stone patio. A billiard room (with black-walnut bar) are part of this level, as well as an exercise area. Outside are a covered veranda with fireplace, as well as an outdoor-workout area.
There is room for a pool, which would be a worthy addition to this extraordinary showplace.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
