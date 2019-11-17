Our quest for the best in the autumnal real estate market this week brings us to a quiet enclave in Great Falls, where an extraordinary opportunity awaits.
Set on 5 lush acres, the classic home (which dates to 1986) features exceptional design elements and a sumptuous sense of style throughout. From the remodeled kitchen to the three-car garage, everything is waiting to offer both versatility and enchantment.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,875,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
The curb appeal is spectacular, featuring a fountain feature and dramatic portico pillars that draw the eye upward. And the entire package is framed by mature trees behind.
In the charming entranceway, there is special decorative stone made of fossil-stone tile, which shows that this property aims not just to meet expectations, but exceed them.
As we begin our exploration, check out all the “little things” that showcase attention to detail, from the Harrebone Laid hardwood flooring to the elegant mouldings.
The formal living and dining rooms are amply proportioned, ready both for daily living and for entertaining in style.
The kitchen, touched on earlier, has been updated and is ready to meet the exacting standards of the serious chefs among us.
A light-filled sun room features new windows and offers double French doors accessing the cozy family room, where you can spend the winter months relaxing by the fireplace.
Upstairs, the master retreat is the centerpiece, featuring a lovely bedding area, plentiful storage space and a grand bath. Three additional bedrooms can be found here, as well.
The generous and fully finished walk-out lower level features a huge recreation room and, for those who may overindulge in holiday treats from time to time, a wonderful exercise area.
The home’s gorgeous deck offers marvelous vistas of the trees and foliage, rounding out a superb package.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.