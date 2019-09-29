Our travels in search of the best in local real estate this week find us along Military Road, where an exceptional opportunity presents itself.
Dating to the 1930s but fully updated and expanded with TLC in recent years, the Georgian-infused home is found on a gated, secure, two-thirds-acre lot. Extensive hardscaping, landscaping and irrigation provide both marvelous vistas and ease of living.
Inside, the home proffers exceptionality around every corner, and the location offers the convenience of one light to D.C. and easy proximity to all of Northern Virginia.
All this, and the home is set on nearly a full acre, with the potential to subdivide into one or more additional lots.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,899,000 by Lauren Reardon of RE/MAX Distinctive.
Highlights are many, and on the main level, we would pick out the two-story Great Room and the sumptuous kitchen area. But there is so much more – every room provides access to outdoor areas, while traffic flow is perfect for entertaining in style.
The formal living and dining rooms are delights, and the cherry-paneled library/game room/office provides the versatility and flexibility to design the space to fit your lifestyle.
The highlight of the upper level is the enchanting master retreat, a spot of sumptuous luxury with marble bathroom, copious walk-in-closet space and grand views.
A second family room and additional bedroom are found on this level, and – bonus alert! – a second upper level is home to three more en-suite bedrooms, along with a sitting room.
The lower level adds to the amenities, with a media room, exercise room and plentiful storage.
Outside, you will enjoy patios and the screened gazebo, bringing nature right to your doorstep.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
