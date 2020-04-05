The real-estate adage “location-location-location” seldom has been more applicable than in describing this week’s featured property, an impeccably expanded Cape Cod that sits in the heart of the Bluemont/Brockwood neighborhood, making it walkable/bikeable to parks, trails, Westover Village, Ballston Quarter and more.
But that is just half the story, as it is in the interior of the home that things truly stand tall.
The three-story rear addition has incorporated timeless, classic details of pre-war Arlington elegance with one-of-a-kind custom features, generous living spaces and unparalleled design. From the contemporary woodwork to the open rear yard, it’s a home that has “livability” written all over it.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,089,000 by Leslie Wilder and Tracy Wilder of the 3wilders team of McEnearney Associates.
Quaint and charming curb appeal only hints at what awaits as we step inside to explore three deep levels of enchantment, starting on the welcoming covered porch.
After a welcome, we can turn left to the large living room (with wood-burning fireplace), which then leads us to the comfortable dining room.
The center-island kitchen has everything close at hand, and offers a central breakfast area so everyone can get started off right each day.
Located at the rear of the home and with three walls of windows overlooking the domains, the family room is a standout, and offers access to the screened-in porch with cathedral ceiling and access to the rear yard.
Upstairs, the master retreat occupies a primary position at the rear of the home, with a balcony to enjoy the rear yard, as well as a sumptuous master bath.
Two additional (large) bedrooms and a hall bath are also on this level, along with two creative nook spaces.
Downstairs, the amenities continue with a recreation room, a tucked-away den (that also would work as a bedroom), a full bath, a daylight study with grand views, plus copious storage.
There’s also a shed with electricity out back, rounding out an exceptional blend of classic and modern.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
