Our quest for the best in local real estate this week brings us to a glorious 10-year-old home from the acclaimed Arlington builder Greg Pence, whose work is a testament to enduring quality, elegant design and high-gloss finishes.
While you have all the high-tech details sought in an upscale, 21st-century abode, the home also provides sumptuous and warmhearted touches more akin to pre-war properties. All this, and you have easy access to the best of Williamsburg Village, with parks, shops and restaurants within walking distance.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,995,000 by Betsy Twigg of McEnearney Associates.
Featuring more than 7,500 square feet of lavishly appointed floor space spread over four levels, there is much to cover. And as we explore, note the high-end finishes and the impressive traffic flow; this is a home built both for ease of family living and for entertaining in style.
The lovely curb appeal is creative and somewhat Tudor infused, and after a welcome, we are ushered inside to begin our exploration. From the foyer, we have a wide visual: the formal dining room to our left, the den to our right and, spying all the way to the back of the home, the expansive family room with the first of the home’s fireplaces.
The kitchen is a delight, with dual islands and a marvelous, well-organized walk-in pantry. There is a separate breakfast room with views overlooking the rear and side yards.
Upstairs, the master retreat occupies a full wing, with relaxing bedroom area, two large walk-in closets and sumptuous master bath are part of the package.
The upper level also is home to three additional bedrooms, each en-suite and each with a walk-in closet. Laundry facilities and a comfortable office space can be found here, as well.
A bonus upper-upper level features what appropriately is called a “versatile room” – perfect for anything from an artist’s retreat to exercise compound.
Downstairs, the ample recreation room with stone fireplace flows into the exuberant bar area, featuring two wine refrigerators, two kegerators, built-in wine racks and – another standout space – the fully equipped theater room with rows of reclining seats. A great spot for both now, when social-distancing remains the norm, and for future days when friends stop by for movie night.
But that isn’t the end of the lower level, which also plays host to a game room adjacent to the wet-bar area, as well as the home’s final bedroom with full bath.
It’s a home that hits all the right chords, and is ready for you to call it your own!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
