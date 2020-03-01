Our travels for the best in local real estate this week bring us to the Longwood Estates community of Great Falls, a neighborhood where homes rarely come on the market.
And this one is a gem. Set on nearly a full acre and featuring about 6,000 square feet of move-in-ready interior space, the home is sumptuous, warm and welcoming. And the glorious pool area out back will be a highlight of summertime living.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,895,000 by Laurie Mensing of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Meticulously maintained and featuring classic design elements such as hardwood flooring (throughout the main and upper levels), combined with an open floorplan the accentuates traffic flow and family interaction, makes this a true delight. And as we amble through three levels of interior space, note the creative room designs and the various amenities.
Some of our favorite spaces:
• The living room offers floor-to-ceiling windows and opens to large dining room, ready to host soirées.
• The kitchen is designed to meet the exacting standards of top-of-the-line chefs while also providing the backdrop for chatting among friends and family.
• The stunning family room offers a gas fireplace and direct view of the pool area, while the sun room is an added bonus, with windows on three sides.
• Highlighting the master suite is a showstopper master retreat, with tray ceiling, sitting area, custom walk-in closet and sumptuous master bath featuring soaking tub and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms and an overlook area can be found here.
• Downstairs, the large recreation room features a fireplace and wet bar, plus home theater, additional bedroom and copious storage.
• Outdoor amenities include the large deck and wonderful pool (with hot tub) and patio area.
Visually appealing and featuring those three vital elements – location, location, location – this is a keeper, indeed.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
