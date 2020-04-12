Set not far from McLean Hamlet Park, this week’s featured property is a showcase of the exceptional talents of Classic Homes, which has been a provider of top-quality abodes across the region for more than 35 years.
This new-for-2020 property stands tall among them, featuring exceptional formal spaces, a showstopper master retreat and plentiful downstairs space, set amid a lovely lot.
Add it up, and the home features all the craftsmanship and pride you would expect, with surprises around every corner that will provide added delight.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,990,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
After a hearty greeting in the covered porch, we are ushered inside to begin our exploration. It all starts in the large and soaring foyer, which directs us to the living room to our left and dining room to our light. Each serves up an arched triple window that is both visually appealing and allows sunlight to stream in, which the dining room is home to twin chandeliers.
The kitchen compound is a showstopper, designed for serious chefs and offering a huge island, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar and morning room with access to the rear yard.
The sumptuous Great Room lives up to its name with plentiful space, a coffered ceiling and standout fireplace.
Occupying a back corner of the main level is a bonus space, perfect for either a bedroom suite or home library and featuring a box-bay window overlooking the rear domains.
Up the grand staircase we go to the second level, where the master suite assuredly must be our very first stop. What a space: The bedroom itself is large and features above-bed cottage windows and an intricate beamed ceiling, while the walk-in dressing closet is grand and the master bath is sumptuousness personified, with luxury tub, huge shower and private watercloset.
The upper level features two additional bedroom suites plus two bedrooms that share a luxury buddy-bath. Laundry facilities are here, as well.
The amenities multiply on the walk-up lower level, where a huge (44x35) recreation room includes an exercise space and club room. Down here also can be found a large media room, bedroom/office (with full bath) and unfinished space for storage or hobbies.
It’s a delight, waiting for you!
