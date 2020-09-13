Our quest for the best in local real estate (late-summer edition) brings us to an exceptional showplace from Versailles Custom Builders.
Featuring nearly 9,700 square feet of interior space spread across three levels, the home combines upscale elegance with warmhearted cheer in a package that includes almost an acre of land.
From the grand stone-and-wood exterior to the soaring open spaces inside, the estate is bright, cheerful and ready to provide a backdrop both for daily living and entertaining in style.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $4,995,000 by Laurie Mensing and Sarah Bunn of Long & Foster Real Estate.
From the moment we are welcomed inside the grand, two-story foyer, with views all the way to the Great Room in the rear, a feeling of sumptuousness surrounds us. And one after another after another, the individual spaces are both impressive on their own, and work to provide marvelous connectivity.
Taking a circular route from the foyer, we begin in the living room, offering up four-inch wood flooring, a gas fireplace, built-ins and a large arched window. Beyond it is the dining room, perfect for a holiday gathering.
The kitchen area is designed to exceed expectations while also being a visual standout (and offering access to the upper patio), while the adjacent Great Room offers a 20-foot ceiling, gas fireplace with marble surround and remote-controlled custom window treatments.
A home office and main-level bedroom are added attractions.
Upstairs, the master retreat is a study in refined luxury, with fireplace splitting the bedding area from the sitting area. There also is a glorious master bath, as well as two walk-in closets.
Four additional bedrooms – all en-suite – are found here, one with a turreted set of windows.
The amenities keep coming in the lower level, where the recreation room (with fireplace) offers access to the lower patio. There also is a large game room with kitchenette, a media room, exercise room, the home’s final bedroom and even a wine cellar, plus plenty of storage.
It is, in sum, the best of all worlds, and it is beckoning to you. Take a look and enjoy!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
