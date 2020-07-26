Described (quite appropriately, in our view) as a Zen paradise, our featured property is a beacon of serenity and is ideally located on a quiet street in one of Arlington’s most up-and-coming neighborhoods.
Artfully designed and built by the owner, thought was put into every detail of the home. Meanwhile, the 12,598-square-foot lot is the ultimate private oasis, from the gated driveway to the tranquil, low-maintenance yard where a covered porch overlooks a lovely koi pond with waterfall.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,585,000 by Ann Wilson of Keller Williams Metro Center.
The open and sleek interior featurescustom woodwork, natural stone, hardwood flooring and oversized Marvin picture windows providing expansive light and views. Twenty-foot ceilings combine openness with coziness in the vast first-level living area, which also features a gas fireplace surrounded by floor-to-ceiling natural stone and a hand-crafted mosaic mantel.
Adjoining the living area is the glorious kitchen space, designed for the serious chefs among us and artfully designed for all to enjoy.
There also are two bedrooms on the home’s main level, one of which has been converted into a home office but can serve any desired function.
Upstairs, the master retreat aims to be breathtaking – and it succeeds! It was designed to encompass the entire level, with a 16-foot tongue-and-groove cedar ceiling, Acacia wood floors, French sliding-glass doors to a private balcony and built-in speakers making the space feel like a dream world. For the optimal luxury experience, your spa master bath features a divine river falls jacuzzi tub (with an in-ceiling faucet). The considerable shower area is no less opulent, offering multiple Kohler showerheads. Closet space is outstanding, and laundry facilities are nearby.
(If you are saying to yourself, “I may never want to leave this level!” we invite you to join the club, as we thought the same thing.)
The lower level offers a professional home gym, a recreation room with built-in bar, a sauna-ready space, additional laundry facilities, massive storage capability and French doors opening to the patio and completely private rear yard that is, should you desire, pool-ready.
But wait ... could there be more? Indeed: The home serves up a marvelous guest/in-law house, stylishly designed and paying homage to the “lake cabin” feel. An entire wall of glass doors opens to the rear yard, bringing the ambiance of nature indoors.
Despite being a private oasis, you are close to everything, from shops to parks to commuter routes.
If you move fast, there will still be time to enjoy those late-summer breezes by your own koi pond. What could be more wonderful?
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent.
For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)333-6272.
