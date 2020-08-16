From Arlington all the way west into McLean, Old Dominion Drive is home to many an exceptional property. And this week’s featured home is a standout even among that rarified company.
Located on a one-third-acre lot near where Old Dominion meets Lorcom Lane (within the Donaldson Run pool zone), our featured property began life in 2008 and serves up an invigorating take on the classic Craftsman design.
Inside, nearly 8,000 square feet of finished space await our inspection with every detail accounted for – including even a dog bath! – while outside, the newly regraded flat back yard features a play set and ample opportunities to enjoy the scenery as the seasons pass from one to the next.
All this, and you have the many amenities of the Lee Heights community at your disposal.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,999,000 by Patricia and John Seggerman of Keller Williams Realty.
An impressive curb appeal with outstanding architectural lines sets the stage for all that will follow, and while the home has an Old Dominion Drive address, there is substantial buffer and the ambiance is nice and quiet.
Whether through grand design elements or those smaller touches that add up, the home has been lavished in luxury. Brazilian-walnut flooring, dramatic cathedral ceilings and wonderful traffic flow are just the start.
Highlights are many; both the formal and informal spaces serve their functions well, and as a result, the home achieves a true distinction: the sum is greater than the parts.
Were we to pick out a few special spots, we would have to go with:
• The chef’s-caliber kitchen, ready to exceed expectations while also offering a prime space for gatherings.
• The master retreat, the first of the home’s eight bedrooms (to go with 6.5 baths) and truly a study in sumptuous elegance, with plentiful closet space and a luxurious bath area.
• The media room adds a 21st-century dimension to the classic design styles.
• And just to throw in something additional, there even is a delightful wine cellar.
The location puts you in the heart of the action – close to just about everything but still tucked back in a perfect little slice of quietude.
Grand and yet welcoming, this is a property that sets the standard for high-gloss living. Why not make it yours?
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272
