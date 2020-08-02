This week’s featured property presents the opportunity to own an exceptionally and seamlessly updated/expanded 1940s colonial in sought-after Leeway Heights, showcasing more than 3,450 square feet of showstopper living space with highlights ranging from a cozy fireplace and Pella windows (offering grand garden views) to a three-level above-grade addition.
Presenting a lovely curb appeal to the world, the home truly comes into its own during an interior exploration, where we can see the deep footprint that provides marvelous living spaces and traffic flow.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,198,000 by Dave Lloyd of Weichert, Realtors.
Our journey begins with a warmhearted welcome on the “iced-tea sipping” covered front porch, which wraps around one side of the home to culminate in the Epoch composite deck area overlooking the rear yard and extensive gardens. As we are ushered inside, our first stop is the large living room with the aforementioned fireplace, setting the stage for all that follows.
A dining room is adjacent, and beyond it the comfortable kitchen where everything is close at hand.
The family room addition is a standout, with walls of windows and access to the breakfast area and, thence, to the deck.
Upstairs, the owner’s retreat occupies the rear of the footprint, with a large bedroom with tray ceiling; a large dressing area with plentiful closet space; sumptuous bath; and a home office or nursery with vaulted ceiling overlooking your rear domains.
Two additional bedrooms and access to the attic are found on this level.
Downstairs, the highlights keep coming, with a large recreation room, the home’s fourth bedroom with full bath, and a flexible bonus room with exterior access.
The property is conveniently located, with easy access to commuter routes plus walkability to parks and the wonderful amenities of the Lee-Harrison Shopping Center.
If you’ve come looking for a home that checks all the boxes, look no further. It’s all here for you!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.