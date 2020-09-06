Set on two full acres nestled between Old Dominion Drive and Georgetown Pike, this week’s featured property offers an opportunity to acquire an exceptional estate-caliber home that has been lavished with upgrades and is ready to provide a new standard of excellence in daily living.
Constructed in 2000 and offering an exquisite architectural design and more than 9,000 square feet of interior space spread over three levels (with a tennis court, stupendous landscaping and entertainment out back), the home is set back in a world of serenity, ready to offer first-class amenities all the way.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $3,000,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
Designed to emulate a French country retreat, the home has received nearly $750,000 in renovations that have taken the glorious original property and further propelled it to the showstopper stratosphere.
So many spaces to explore, we will have to pick our “best of the best” to provide you some inklings of the attention to detail that has been lavished here:
• From the very beginning, the quality is evident, starting with the sweeping grand staircase. Look around and you will note the coffered ceilings and wainscoting that adds to the ambiance.
• The 12-foot-tall family room is home to a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, while the library offers custom arched doors and its own built-ins.
• The kitchen is a fully versatile space, eager to please the serious chefs among us, and also is a marvelous gathering place.
• The master retreat (one of six bedrooms in total) is set in its own world of rarified luxury. There even is a private balcony overlooking the grounds.
• Downstairs, amenities include a lounge area and club room. Truly a dream come true for entertaining.
• Outside, the lovely landscaping provides plenty of serenity, and you can enjoy the built-in grill and outdoor fireplace after a friendly (or fierce) game of tennis.
It’s a delight on all levels; well worthy of consideration.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.