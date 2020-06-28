The 1960s were a time of opportunities (and challenges) across the nation and a period of economic prosperity in Arlington. New homes were catering to the growing affluence of local families.
Our featured property – a product of that interesting decade and sitting in the always-in-fashion Country Club Hills community – is a case in point.
It is a home that retains its classic provenance while providing a wonderful opportunities for 21st-century living, striding confidently into the future.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,350,000 by Billy Buck of Buck & Associates Realtors.
Then as now, Country Club Hills was sought after. And through the years, the combination of upscale ambiance and a marvelous location has made it a go-to locale for those looking for top-tier living opportunities in Northern Virginia.
Offering more than 3,700 square feet of living space on a stunningly landscaped, quarter-acre corner lot, the home is flooded with natural sunlight and exudes a special ambiance.
Plus, the rambler design provides the opportunity for single-level living with the added bonus of extra spaces downstairs.
The creative main-level design puts the formal and family rooms on one side, with the master retreat and two additional bedrooms tucked away for privacy in their own wing.
Living spaces include the large living room, which opens to the dining room. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with stainless-steel appliances and custom cabinetry, while the large family room (with fireplace) opens out to the screened-in porch and overlooks the patio space.
Each of the bedrooms on this level is a delight; the master suite includes plentiful closet space.
The lower level is home to a large recreation room with fireplace; the home’s fourth bedroom with adjacent study; a workshop/storage area; laundry facilities; and garage space for two vehicles.
All this, and the neighborhood puts you in close proximity to Washington Golf & Country Club; Gulf Branch Nature Center; Fort Ethan Allen Park; and a variety of trails. Clarendon and Ballston Quarter are an easy trek.
It’s a standout home that has stood the test of time. Make it yours!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703) 333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.