Our travels seeking out the best in local real estate this week take us to a pristine showplace set in sought-after Salona Village, a location that puts you close to all the amenities of McLean but set back in rarified luxury.
Designed with ease of living uppermost in mind, our featured home showcases unique elements – from the hand-crafted archways to the Tuscan-style flooring – and the main home is augmented by an exceptional rear yard, featuring terraces, a pergola, outdoor kitchen and a sumptuous pool, all backed by large trees and mature plantings.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,450,000 by Lizzy Conroy and Karen Briscoe of the HBC Group of Keller Williams Realty.
The main level is elegant, refined and filled with natural sunlight, with the living room and family room featuring fireplaces. The kitchen compound is extraordinary, and the main level also benefits from a central dining room, a large sunroom, office space and a tucked-away library.
The first upper level offers up the one-of-a-kind master retreat, a testament to grace and elegance with cathedral ceiling, a fireplace and balconies overlooking the rear oasis, along with a heavenly bath, twin walk-in closets and an office space.
Three additional bedrooms are found on this level.
The second upper level is home to an additional en-suite bedroom, along with an office/sitting room and plentiful attic-storage space.
On the walk-up lower level, a nice recreation room is complemented by a creative wet bar. There also is a full bath.
The detached garage offers copious space, and there is attic storage above.
The pool area is the perfect spot to enjoy outdoor entertaining with friends and family, and rounds out a home that offers idyllic, in-town living with convenience to nearly everything.
