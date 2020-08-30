Located in a private enclave of just 26 upscale townhomes, this week’s featured property provides exceptionality around every turn, with custom features and a TLC that shows through and through.
Within an easy amble of the amenities of Central McLean, the home (an end unit with sunny disposition throughout) is set back in its own slice of serenity. And the bonus features are plentiful as they are creative, from the private fenced-in patio to the two-car garage with its own Tesla electric-car-charging station.
It’s a home that has never been rented out and will come to its new owners in immaculate condition.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,241,000 by Sharon Chamberlin of McEnearney Associates.
Where to start, where to start? We’ll jump ahead just a bit because we wanted to highlight the kitchen, a marvelous spot with white Carrera marble (which can be found at several stops throughout the home) as well as top-level appliances. The serious chef would be right at home here.
The living and dining rooms perfectly meld formality with informality, making them just right for daily living as well as entertaining in style.
The second-level master suite is a standout, with plenty of space, tray ceiling and luxurious bathroom. Sumptuousness abounds.
Each of the additional bedrooms is en-suite, too, and at the tippy-top of the home is a bonus room/loft that would work well as a home office (as currently configured) or as another bonus suite. It even offers its own full shower with custom tile.
Unlike many a lower level on townhouses, this one is fully above ground and is full of natural sunlight. French doors take you from the living spaces out to the private rear yard.
Even the two-car garage has had attention lavished on it. From the car-charging station as noted above to the beautiful checkerboard floor, it’s a true standout.
All this, and you have easy access to Chain Bridge Road, Old Dominion Drive and a host of other commutes, with the restaurants and other amenities of McLean close at hand.
Truly a standout that checks off all the “must-have” boxes, this is a home that is well worthy of consideration.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)239-8014.
