Exceptionality is the guiding light in our featured property, a new-home offering that has sprung from the creativity of the acclaimed, three-generation, Arlington-based M-R Custom Homes.
Serving up more than 6,750 square feet of finished living space across three levels, and set on a bucolic quarter-acre lot in Golf Club Manor in the northwest quadrant of Arlington, the home is excellence personified.
From the designer exterior lighting to the optional elevator, no detail has escaped attention. And you are set in a location that puts you one stoplight to D.C. and offers easy proximity to Arlington’s urban-village corridors as well as to McLean.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,199,999 by Bret Brock of Brock Realty.
To sum up the curb appeal in a single word, we would opt for “welcoming.” From the classic elegance to the charming front porch, all is in place to bid you welcome as explorations commence.
And as we step inside, note the elegant accoutrements that proliferate, from the high-quality Sherwin-Williams paint to the red-oak hardwood flooring and staircases, to the five-panel solid-core doors. (We will pause to also note that the home places an emphasis on energy-efficient living, including a two-zone Carrier HVAC system.)
Via the entry hall, we are guided left to the formal living room and then right to the expansive dining room, perfect for a robust holiday gathering.
The kitchen is a true showstopper – open, filled with natural sunlight and offering access to a breakfast area and a flagstone-covered porch area. Appliances include Wolf, Sub-Zero and Bosch, and a well-sized butler’s pantry rounds out the package.
The coffered-ceiling family room is the personification of elegance, featuring a 45-inch direct-vent fireplace with built-in surrounds.
A main-level bonus space works well as a bedroom or home office/study, further displaying the design versatility.
Upstairs, the master retreat is the highlight, and in fact is one of the most delightful we have seen in quite some time. It positively gleams, serving up massive dressing rooms and a master bath with soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower and double vanity.
Each of the three additional en-suite bedrooms on this level has plentiful space.
The highlights continue on the lower level, where the exceptional recreation room provides abundant space. There also is an exercise room, the home’s final bedroom, optional wine room and plentiful storage space.
Charming throughout, the home will provide the perfect backdrop both for daily living and entertaining in style. Don’t delay – make it yours today!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.