Bellevue Forest is an always-in-fashion Arlington neighborhood, and the stretch of Military Road through the community features some interesting and invigorating architectural gems to “ooh” and “ahh” over.
Our featured property is a case in point. Having been transformed into an ecstatic, dramatic contemporary through the creative guidance of renowned architect Lawrence Mason, the home itself qualifies as a work of art – fittingly so, as it was conceived by a museum curator to be the perfect canvass upon which to showcase a variety of collector pieces.
The renovation occurred in 2016, providing amenities ranging from a two-way fireplace to Lutron light switches and outlet. The result: Taking an A-plus property and improving it even further.
Set amid bucolic surroundings, yet just a single stoplight to the District of Columbia, the home – which is a marvelous blend of modern and classic contemporary styles – currently is on the market, listed at $1,449,000 by Jane Morrison of Geva and Jane Real Estate of Keller Williams Realty.
First impressions are, well, impressive – the curb appeal is dramatic without appearing sterile, as some exotically contemporary homes can be. It intrigues those who pass by, who wonder what charms might await inside.
And yes, the drama indeed does continue as we enter a home that features vaulted ceilings and natural sunlight providing a sense of airiness. Skylights and a gorgeous modern chandelier enhance the overall experience.
Traffic flow is exceptional, making this a perfect venue from which to entertain in style, and there is easy acess to the wood deck.
Among our favorite spaces has to be the kitchen, which was transformed into something truly special with top-quality appliances, sumptuous cabinetry, sleek quartz countertops with a complementary backsplash, and fantastic task and pendant lighting. There also is a double Sub Zero wine wall and a built-in dry bar.
Among the other highlights, we would pick out the master retreat, with vaulted ceilings, a sumptuous and spacious bath (with heated floors, a large steam shower and a spa-like soaking tub with teak surround), all augmented by a huge walk-in closet. And that is just the first of the 4 stylish bedrooms on our tour.
All this, and you have access to a neighborhood that is not only perfect for D.C. commuters, but within easy access of parks, shopping and restaurants. And with the transformation of Lee Highway on the horizon, who knows what the future may bring? Whatever it does, you’ll be close enough to enjoy the changes but will be set back in your own personal world of serenity.
Put it on your “to-do” list today!
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
