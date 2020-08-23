Our travels for the best in local real estate this week take us to the heart of the Bon Air neighborhood, a creative and inviting locale that provides easy access in all directions.
The current owners have lavished TLC on the property, investing more than $200,000 in improvements. The result is a home with a classic look and up-to-date amenities – newer kitchen, bathroom, windows, flooring, roof, etc. – making it the best of both worlds.
The four-level property currently is on the market, listed at $1,124,500 by Michelle Sagatov and Beth Cleveland of Washington Fine Properties.
Highlights are many, so let’s pick out a few of the best-of-the-best as we explore the surroundings:
• Perhaps our favorite spot in the entire tour is the light and bright eat-in kitchen, ready to exceed the expectations of the serious chefs among us while providing a high-gloss look that includes custom white European cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
• The cozy living room and dining room area offers up wainscoting, crown moulding and a wood-burning fireplace. It’s charm personified.
• The centerpiece of the second level is the owner’s suite (with its own private balcony). There are two additional bedrooms that share a bath on this level.
• The second upper level features a unique flex space, with the emphasis on “flex” – it could be a bonus bedroom suite or a recreation room or a treetop home office. It’s the perfect bonus spot.
The enchantment continues on the lower level, where you will spy a large recreation room plus the home’s final bedroom, as well as laundry facilities.
The fully fenced rear yard is an added treat, featuring mature landscaping and a flagstone patio just perfect for entertaining.
Bonus alert: Featuring skylights, the garage can be used as a workshop, if desired. We love the versatility.
Just minutes to Ballston, Clarendon and Rosslyn, with a convenient commute to D.C., Bon Air nonetheless retains its hometown feel and friendly nature. Plus, you’ve got easy access to the W&OD Trail, Bluemont Park, the Bluemont Junction Trail and Upton Hill Regional Park, among other features.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571)333-6272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.