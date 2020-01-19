This week’s featured property represents an urban-village oasis – set in the Spy Hill neighborhood, it provides easy access to everything of value, and yet it is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, offering supreme serenity throughout.
Meanwhile, bonuses are plentiful, from the ample closet space on every level to the large home office and even to a laundry room that evokes a Container Store catalog. And you can enjoy the surroundings from your treetop deck.
The results is a home that works on every level, from bountiful daily living to entertaining in style.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,295,000 by Ann Wilson of Keller Williams Metro Center.
Three levels of exceptionality are laid out before us, with highlights beginning in the two-story, airy foyer illuminated by a large Palladian window.
Some of our favorite spaces:
• The formal living room is accentuated by architectural columns and oversized windows with custom Charleston shutters. The dining room is adjacent, creating wonderful traffic flow.
• The open-concept kitchen/breakfast nook/family room is highlighted by a kitchen that serious chefs will adore. Wall-to-wall windows weave this ensemble of spaces together, while the nearby den offers a gas fireplace and French doors that lead out to the aforementioned deck, a perfect spot where you can watch the birds (and vice versa) amid the towering evergreen trees.
• The grand staircase that leads us upstairs finds us in the midst of four bedrooms, one with a gorgeous skyline views. Our favorite decidedly is the master retreat, an visually gorgeous space featuring a tray ceiling and wall of oversized windows. The spa-like master bath features a divine soaking tub.
The fully-finished bottom level features a large recreation room with French doors leading to the back yard with its Zen-like garden.
Add it all together, and this is a showstopper beckoning you to take a look.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (571) 333-6272.
