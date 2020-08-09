We travel to a bucolic location just south of Old Dominion Drive for this week’s featured property, set on more than 1.7 verdant and lush acres with a stunning floorplan ready to exceed expectations.
Providing you with convenient access to McLean, Tysons and Reston, the home is set back on a cul-de-sac for privacy, and its open and bright traffic flow is perfect both for entertaining in style and for the joys of daily living.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $2,200,000 by Laurie Mensing of Long & Foster Real Estate.
The enchanting curb appeal sets the tone for all that will follow, giving an inkling of the attention to detail that has been lavished on this home. And as we move inside, those details will become apparent.
With nearly 8,800 square feet of interior space to explore across three levels, there’s no time like the present to enjoy a warm welcome on the front porch, then drop inside the delightful foyer to begin our tour.
The living room is immediately to our left, the dining room to our right. Each is amply proportioned and fully functional, providing the backdrop for wonderful soirées.
The kitchen area is a showplace, indeed – large, bold and ready to meet the needs of the serious chefs among us. A center island, top-quality appliances and a breakfast room that opens to the large deck area are among the amenities.
The large family room features a fireplace and additional deck access, while beyond it can be found a sun room.
A charming home office features windows on two sides.
The master retreat is the centerpiece of the second level, with a large bedroom area, sitting room with fireplace, two large walk-in closets, a sumptuous bath and even an uber-private den.
Three additional bedrooms are found on this level, one en-suite and two sharing a buddy-bath.
The lower level is home to an extraordinary array of amenities, from a large game room to a rec room (with wet bar and fireplace) to a music room. A home gym, bedroom with full bath and several bonus spaces can be found here, as well.
It adds up to an extraordinary, world-class opportunity. Grab it today!
