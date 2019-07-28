The influences of the Tidewater region are found in this week’s featured property, a stellar 7,300-square-foot showstopper on Georgetown Pike in McLean that exudes elegance throughout.
Impressively framed by large trees, the home sits on more than 2 acres of storied property that is rumored to have served as a Civil War camp, and the visual curb appeal carries inside this six-bedroom, six-bath home. Meanwhile, the rear yard includes the shade trees that highlight a bucolic resort-pool area with gazebo, patio, gardens and more.
The property currently is on the market, listed at $1,795,000 by Lilian Jorgenson of Long & Foster Real Estate.
We are welcomed in the entry plaza and are ushered into the home to begin our tour of the creative floorplan. Note the intricate trim, panels and crown moulding that fill the rooms we will amble through.
The formal living room (with the first of multiple wood-burning fireplaces we shall spy) is to our left, the dining room, to our right, each offering plentiful space to serve equally well for daily living or entertaining in style. These two spaces are connected by a 30-foot promenade.
The kitchen area occupies a central position, close at hand to everything. This area occupies 600 square feet of space and includes two-story, skylit morning area.
The stunning and soaring Great Room is a standout, with an orchestral loft soaring above – perfect for a string quartet setting the ambiance at a fund-raiser – and another of the home’s many fireplaces.
The master retreat occupies its own wing of the main level, and is a testament to elegant, refined design that includes a wood-burning fireplace and spectacular closet space. On the other side of the home, a versatile library space can be found. A Florida room is nearby.
Much of the focus of the main level is on the outdoor areas, including the brick plaza that leads to the pool area (with the historic woodlands behind).
The upper and lower levels can be accessed by the home elevator, accessing five additional bedrooms, a game room, exercise room and bonus room. It’s worth noting that one of the second-level bedrooms is, itself, a grand suite, with a Hollywood-style bath.
Bonuses include a four-car garage (with auto workshop) and a dog run.
Accessed via a gravel road and offering supreme privacy, this is a property that offers enchanting delights. Well worthy of consideration.
Articles are prepared by the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department on behalf of clients.
For information on the home, contact the listing agent. For information on having a house reviewed, contact the Sun Gazette’s real estate advertising department at (703)738-2521.
